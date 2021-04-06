10 Mother's Day Gifts from Lululemon That Every Mom Will Appreciate

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mother's Day is a little over a month away, but it's never too early to start searching for the perfect gift for the mother figure in your life! While moms are some of the most selfless people out there, they can be picky when it comes to gifts. But luckily, Lululemon offers an incredible selection of activewear, accessories and fitness must-haves that no mom will pass up.
Whether a long run is your mom's idea of me time or she likes to center herself with some yoga or she can't stop taking cycling or HIIT classes, may we suggest a bold-hued tank or pair of functional and stylish leggings. Or perhaps, she will like Lululemon's newest yoga mat or foam rollers for her post-workout cooldown. Whatever way your mama likes to break a sweat, you're bound to find something she will love and appreciate at Lululemon.
For our guide to Mother's Day gifting at Lululemon, scroll below!
Lululemon Align™ High Rise Short with Pockets
Give your mom flowers in biker short form! These shorts, which come in six other shades, offers a comfortable, four-way stretch and pockets.
Scuba Oversized 1/2 Zip Hoodie
This zip hoodie is a great transitional jacket for the changing seasons. Plus, it features a kangaroo pocket with hidden phone sleeve and an elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie.
Like a Cloud Bra Light Support
Available in three versatile colors, this bra has a four-way stretch and sweat-wicking material. Although it's intended for low-impact workouts, you'll want to wear it under everything because it's so comfortable.
Take Form Yoga Mat
With a 3D foam texture you won't have to worry about slipping and having the mat interrupting your flow. Additionally, the brand's newest yoga mat offers a natural rubber material that is sustainably sourced and FSC™ (Forest Stewardship Council™).
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight
Gift mom a colorful pair of the iconic Wunder Train Tights! They are perfect for all kinds of workouts and provide ultimate comfort.
Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve 2.0
With over 19 colors to choose from, you can pick up this long sleeve shirt in mom's favorite color. We love this shirt because it has thumbholes and added elastane which improves stretch and shape retention.
On My Level Bucket Hat
For the hip and trendy moms, get her this adorable bucket hat! It has eyelets for ventilation and water-repellent fabric, too.
Double Roller Mini
If your mom is always sore or suffers from aches and pains, we recommend getting her a foam roller. This travel-size two-in-one roller will allow her to get rid of tension and reduce recovery time.
Sculpt Tank
Your mama will wear this flattering tank on repeat. Not only does it come in three vibrant shades, it offers a four-way stretch and a mesh fabric panel for breathability.
Lululemon Align™ High Rise Pant with Pockets
We're obsessed with Lululemon's Align Pant! This flattering style is made with buttery soft fabric and added Lycra® fibre for stretch and shape retention. Plus, you can get this pant in nine different colors and prints.
Ready for more Mother's Day gifting? Up next: Lauren Conrad Shares Her Meaningful Mother's Day Gift Guide with Amazon Handmade.