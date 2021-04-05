Millie Bobby Brown Says Fans "Aren't Ready to Accept" That She's No Longer a Child Star

Weitere : Millie Bobby Brown Is Attracted to Strong Female Characters

Millie Bobby Brown wants her fans to know it's not a strang-er thing for her to grow up.

The Stranger Things actress, who celebrated her 17th birthday in February, recently opened up about what it's been like to go from child star to a young lady all while being in the spotlight. Spoiler alert: The Netflix star says fans "aren't ready to accept" this transition in her life.

"I'm only 17, but at the end of the day, I'm learning to be a woman. I'm learning to be a young woman," she said in a video interview with MTV News on Wednesday, March 31. "So being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they've almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren't ready to accept the fact that you're growing up."

The English actress explained that her fashion choices are usually a topic of conversation. And it's not always in the best way.