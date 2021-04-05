How Jana Kramer Really Feels About Ex Johnathon Schaech Sharing Their Wedding Photo

Weitere : Johnathon Schaech "Had to Explain" Jana Kramer Wedding Photo to Son

Jana Kramer is "annoyed" by her ex sharing their wedding day photo online—but not for the reason you may think.

On March 30, actor Johnathon Schaech took to social media to post about the duo's short-lived marriage. "I had to explain this photo to my son today," the That Thing You Do! star captioned a photo of the former couple's 2010 nuptials. "I told him I've been married three times. But I got it right when I married his mother. @kramergirl and I lasted a week. We weren't meant but for this photo and friendship."

While, at the time, Jana—who married Mike Caussin in 2015—gave the post a "like," she's now explaining why it actually bothered her.

"So my ex-husband, because I guess he technically was a husband, so he tweeted out a picture of our wedding day," Jana said on the latest episode of her Whine Down podcast. "But he tags me in it...first of all, why are you tagging me in it?"