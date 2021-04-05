Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie Name Each Other's Biggest Flaw and It's Adorably Uncomfortable

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie share one of our favorite bromances, but as it turns out, the two co-stars of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aren't quite as close as they'd both like.
The pair of Marvel stars teamed up for a joint appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show airing Monday, April 5, and a preview clip featured the two guys going deep about what they'd like to change about the other.
After host Kelly Clarkson asked for "one thing about the other person that drives you nuts," Sebastian went first. "That Anthony won't share his soft side with me or the world as much as I wish that he did," he said. "Because there is a big, big soft side behind that mountain. And I've seen it—I've seen it sometimes, it comes out."
Anthony laughed as Sebastian voiced this, but by the end, it appeared that the Hurt Locker star was a bit surprised by the response. "I share my soft side with you all the time, man," Anthony replied earnestly.
The awkward fun was ratcheted up to an even higher level when Kelly asked Anthony the same question. "That he's a hermit," the 42-year-old Altered Carbon alum said. "That he's always isolated. I want him all to myself, all the time, and he won't let me have him."
Anthony wasn't done yet. "I just want to go out and do stuff together: I want to go to restaurants together, I want to go fishing together," he added. "I want us to be besties that hang out, and he won't hang out with me 'cause he's so into himself."
Sebastian maintained a fairly straight face throughout Anthony's spiel, but by the end, the 38-year-old Gossip Girl standout couldn't help but smile and cover his face with his hand.
One person who was not feeling uncomfortable at all about the exchange was the host. "This is my favorite interview! Oh, my god, I love it," a delighted Kelly enthused.
Watch the priceless conversation in the above video.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)