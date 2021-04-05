Katy Perry Offers Proof She "Quit" Shaving Her Legs Since Giving Birth in Viral American Idol Clip

Since becoming a new mom, Katy Perry has learned that certain tasks are worth prioritizing, while other ones, not so much.
During the latest episode of American Idol on Sunday, April 4, the 36-year-old judge opted for a colorful way of explaining how contestant Cassandra Coleman's latest performance had affected her physiologically.
After Cassandra sang "Apologize" with Ryan Tedder, Katy was effusive in her praise and even provided a visual aid.
"A couple things," Katy said. "Your voice is a spiritual experience. It is otherworldly angelic. And as a new mother, I don't have very much time, so I have quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. So, full-body chills."
Katy concluded with, "It was amazing," and Cassandra replied, "Wow, I'm honored."
This led host Ryan Seacrest to quip about fellow judge Luke Bryan by saying, "I tell you, Luke was checking to make sure you were telling the truth while you were talking."
At that, Katy propped her legs up on the table to allow the country singer to fact-check her anecdote, although she warned, "Don't touch."
After looking closely, Luke confirmed, "She literally has leg hair!" Ryan responded, "Thank you for the forensic report."
The "Firework" singer took to Twitter to address the viral moment. "An actual live look at my leg hair while I hear @casscoleman sing," she captioned a GIF showing cartoon hair sprouting up all over a pair of legs.
That said, not everyone was certain Katy was telling the truth, as a number of fans shared a screenshot from the footage that appeared to show the judge's legs looking quite smooth.
This is not the first time Katy and fiancé Orlando Bloom have hinted at ways that life has changed for them since welcoming daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.
During an interview with The Guardian published March 20, the 44-year-old Carnival Row actor was asked how often he has sex, and his answer was surprisingly candid. "Not enough—we just had a baby, though," Orlando replied.
Watch Katy's hilarious appraisal in the above video.