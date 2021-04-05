Real Housewives' Jen Shah Breaks Her Silence After Pleading Not Guilty to Fraud Charges

Weitere : "Real Housewives" Star Jen Shah Arrested for Telemarketing Scheme

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is breaking her silence.

Less than a week after being arrested by federal authorities for allegedly running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme, the Bravo star took to Instagram Stories to speak out for the first time.

Over the weekend, Jen re-posted several clips of herself that both fans and fan accounts had previously shared about her legal scandal. One of the posts the Bravolebrity re-uploaded said, "This is @therealjenshah appreciation post! #FreeJenShah #ShahSquad #RideorDie... love you sis [red heart emoji]."

She responded: "I love you. Thank you to my real ones. #SHAHSQUAD [red heart emoji]."

"Thank you for believing in me," Jen wrote in another message. "Always."

Along with sharing messages of support from her followers, Jen also uploaded a side-by-side image of herself and Kim Kardashian, in which she compared her glam to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's past 2020 Paris Fashion Week look.

"Twinning," a caption read, along with Saweetie's song "Best Friend" playing in the background.