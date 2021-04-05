KardashiansSAG AwardsBritney SpearsTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Kaley Cuoco, Jurnee Smollett and More Stars Wear Electrifying Pink Dresses at the 2021 SAG Awards

When in doubt, think pink! See the stars who showed up and showed out in dazzling pink designs at the 2021 SAG Awards.

von Alyssa Morin Apr 05, 2021 01:07Tags
Pretty in pink!

With award shows transitioning into a remote-friendly segment due to the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars aren't pulling out all the style stops. In fact, there was still a major fashion trend at the 2021 SAG Awards: Electrifying pink dresses.

Case in point? Kaley Cuoco turned her backyard into a full-on runway, as she modeled her bright and bold pink gown by Prabal Gurung. The lively creation featured larger-than-life flowers that adorned the neckline and shoulders. It was truly a sight to see.

Moreover, Lily Collins brought the glitz and glamour to the ceremony with a blush-colored mini-dress that even her Emily in Paris character would covet. Her collared Georges Hobeika design was decked out in pastel pink jewels that wrapped all around.

And Jurnee Smollett certainly dropped jaws in a vibrant and voluminous gown by Zuhair Murad. From the billowing train to the plunging neckline and off-the-shoulder detail, the Lovecraft Country star made one grand fashion statement.

foto
Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Get lost in the perfectly pink trend at the SAG Awards in our gallery below.

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

The star of The Flight Attendant even rocked a flower in her perfectly spring look.

Maria Jose Govea via SAG Awards
Jurnee Smollett

The Lovecraft Country lead was truly stunning in the knockout gown. 

Megan Gray via Getty Images
Lily Collins

This season-appropriate dress was très chic on the Emily in Paris star.

Jessica Frances Dukes via Getty Images
Jessica Frances Dukes

The Ozark star struck a playful pose in the eye-catching hue. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Florence Hunt

The Bridgerton breakout joined in the pink fun with her bright jacket.

Matt Martin via SAG Awards
Sarah Levy

The Schitt's Creek actress opted for a strapless Monique Lhuillier gown. 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Helen Mirren

The Oscar-winning acting legend looked as glamorous as always.

Jessica Cohen via SAG Awards
Diana Maria Riva

The Dead to Me performer joined in on the trend. 

