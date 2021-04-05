Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable First Easter Celebration With Daughter Khai

Weitere : Gigi Hadid Returns to the Runway With New Red Hair

Khai is one happy baby!

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on April 4 to share a sweet Easter Sunday photo of her first child with her longtime partner, Zayn Malik. In the new pic, which does not show their daughter's face, the little one can be seen rocking a bunny onesie, with ears and all.

"Our little bunny," the supermodel captioned the photo. "first Easter!"

Stars gushed over Gigi's baby girl in the comments section. Fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote, "Happy Easter little Bunny." Gisele Bundchen shared, "Awww what a sweet little bunny. Happy Easter." Queer Eye star Tan France added, "OMG I love this so much!"

Even Khai's grandpa Mohamed Hadid couldn't get over this adorable outfit, writing, "Bunny alert" in the comments.

Though Gigi initially kept her pregnancy private, she recently opened up about her motherhood journey for Vogue's March issue.