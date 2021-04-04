KardashiansSAG AwardsBritney SpearsTV-GuideGalerienVideos

SAG Awards 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

Lights, camera, 2021 SAG Awards! Keep scrolling to find out which of your fave stars RSVP'd and what they wore to tonight's virtual ceremony.

von McKenna Aiello Apr 04, 2021 23:32Tags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsSAG AwardsPromis
Weitere: "Bridgerton" Earns 2 SAG Award Noms After Globes Shutout

The stars have aligned (safely from home) for the 2021 SAG Awards

For the first time in its 26-year history, the ceremony is pre-taped and pared-down to just an hour, giving nominees and presenters a short yet sweet opportunity to celebrate the best in film and TV from across the past year. 

SAG-AFTRA and show producers nixed the traditional red carpet due to safety concerns caused by coronavirus, but gathering virtually didn't mean Hollywood's A-list also had to sacrifice fashion! 

Celeb style mavens including Lily CollinsBridgerton's Kathryn Drysdale, Helen Mirren and Aldis Hodge pulled out all the stops for the affair, while James Marsden and Minari star Alan Kim opted for a more casual vibe. (Hey, we're still in a pandemic, so wearing cozy 'fits to the SAG Awards is totally acceptable in our book.) 

Ahead of showtime, Minari and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom led the pack with three film nominations each, while The Crown earned five nods on the TV side. 

foto
Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of All-Time

See every star in attendance at the 2021 SAG Awards in our jam-packed gallery below! 

The Masons via SAG Awards
Golda Rosheuvel

The queen has arrived! The Bridgerton star reigns supreme with her one-of-a-kind ensemble.

Christina Ebenezer for Prada
Emma Corrin

The Crown star brings a bit of edge with her custom Prada design.

Greg Williams via SAG Awards
Carey Mulligan

The Promising Young Woman star shines bright in a cream-colored satin apron and black skirt by Prada.

Iona Wolff via SAG Awards
Nicola Coughlan

The Bridgerton star continues to dazzle fans with unique fashion, and this goth-glam look is no different. She stuns in Christian Siriano.

Aldis Hodge

The One Night in Miami... actor turns up the heat at the award show with his lavish gold floral embroidered suit. He accessorizes with his guns (wink!).

Forevermark/Viola Davis
Viola Davis

The award-winning actress is known for making a style statement and this custom Louis Vuitton lewk is no different!

Claire Haskell via SAG Awards
Madison Thompson

Red hot, hot, hot! Madison turns heads in an Ulyana Sergeenko design.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Cynthia Erivo

The Harriet star stuns in an Alexandre McQueen creation.

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

Spring has sprung! The actress makes a lively splash at the 2021 SAG Awards with her electrifying Prabal Gurung gown.

Morag Ross via SAG Awards
Cate Blanchett

The actress proves you don't need to wear a dress to steal the spotlight at an award show.

Lelund Durond Thompson via SAG Awards
Griffin Matthews

Griffin Matthews stuns in a bright blue suit.

Zack Whitford/BFA.com
Nicole Kidman

The Big Litle Lies star dazzles in a breathtaking jewel-embellished dress by Armani Privé.

Maria Jose Govea via SAG Awards
Jurnee Smollett

The Lovecraft Country star brings the drama with a larger-than-life Zuhair Murad gown.

Tommy Agriodimas via SAG Awards
Zosia Mamet

Zosia Mamet wears a striking little black dress by Miu Miu.

Matt Martin via SAG Awards
Dan Levy

A vision in white! Dan Levy drops jaws in a cream-colored suit.

Nolan Zangas/Tiffany & Co.
Anya Taylor-Joy

The Queen's Gambit star not only wins a SAG Award but she deserves all the trophies for her stunning lace lewk by Vera Wang.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Mindy Kaling

The actress lights up the room with a vibrant blue gown by Alex Perry.

J Harry Edmiston via SAG Awards
Joanna Bobin

One word: wow! Joanna wears a showstopping Alberta Ferretti gown.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jamie Chung

The actress makes a powerful fashion statement at the 2021 SAG Awards. She wears Oscar de la Renta and proudly holds up her clutch, which reads: "Stop Asian Hate."

Megan Gray via Getty Images
Lily Collins

Emily in Paris who?! The actress dazzles in a fun and feminine design by Georges Hobeika.

TNT
Jason Sudeikis

Once again, the Ted Lasso actor brightens everyone's day with an adorable sweater.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Helen Mirren

Red hot! The legendary actress looks effortlessly chic in this colorful two-toned dress by Badgley Mischka.

Natalie Morales via SAG Awards
Natalie Morales

The star pulls out all the style stops for the fanciful affair. She wears Alexia Maria.

Steve Piper via SAG Awards
Ruby Barker

The Netflix actress keeps things regal and classic with a flowy black dress by Retrofête.

Daniel Copel via SAG Awards
Jonathan Bailey

Dear reader, Jonathan Bailey slays the SAG Awards with a blue pinstripe suit.

Rachel Hunt via Getty Images
Florence Hunt

Florence Hunt oozes with glamour, wearing a voluminous Red Valentino design.

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Green with envy! The actor dresses to impress in a striking multicolored suit by Berluti.

Daniel Kaluuya

The Judas and the Black Messiah star takes home a SAG Award!

Saram Entertainment via SAG Awards
Yeri Han

Yeri Han dazzles in a vibrant outfit for the star-studded ceremony.

Matt Martin via SAG Awards
Sarah Levy

Sarah Levy looks perfectly pink with her elegant slip dress.

foto
Weitere Fotos anzeigen von SAG Awards 2021: See Every Star

Top Stories

1

Regé-Jean Page Steps Out After Bridgerton Exit Was Announced

2

DMX Remains on Life Support After Suffering Heart Attack

3

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Share First Family Pics With Baby

4

Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable First Easter Celebration With Daughter Khai

5

Pregnant Gal Gadot Shows Off Baby Bump While Lounging at Work