Watch the Kardashian-Jenner Kids' Adorable Easter Egg Hunt

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more of the famous family celebrated Easter in Palm Springs. Scroll to read about their hoppy festivities.

The Kardashian-Jenner kids had an egg-cellent Easter. 

On April 4, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared pics and videos from the family's Easter Sunday celebration in Palm Springs, Calif. to their respective Instagram accounts. It certainly looks like these sisters pulled out all the stops to make sure their little ones had the best holiday possible. 

Kylie shared an Instagram video of her daughter Stormi Webster picking up pastel eggs during the family's Easter egg hunt with her cousins Chicago WestSaint West and Psalm West. She also shared photos of the many sweet treats the family had arranged for the weekend, including cupcakes decorated with yellow chicks and pastel Rice Krispy treats. 

Kim took to her Instagram Story to show off pics of baskets for the moms and their kids. Khloe shared a sweet pic of her daughter True Thompson snuggling up to Chicago, along with the caption "Happy Easter." 

Travis Scott, Kylie's ex-boyfriend and Stormi's dad, was also in attendance at the festivities, according to his Instagram Story. 

Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

Though Kourtney Kardashian was previously in Utah skiing with her family, her Instagram Story also revealed that she had made it to her family's Easter celebration, where she showed off the family's monogrammed golf bags. 

Kendall Jenner also took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself in a very Easter-approved sundress, while holding a chicken. (Who says Easter is just about chicks?!)

These pics come just one day after Khloe and Kylie shared photos of Stormi and True bonding during the family's Easter weekend away.

Egg hunting and golfing aside, it seems like the real Easter fun was getting this busy family all together for the holiday. 

