How Heath Ledger's Daughter Matilda Has Enjoyed a Private Life With Mom Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams went through the unimaginable, and then she proceeded to accomplish the impossible.

The actress' now 15-year-old daughter Matilda Ledger was only 2 when her father, Heath Ledger, died of acute drug intoxication on Jan. 22, 2008, an autopsy later finding a cocktail of prescription medication in his system.

Heath was 28. The movie he would posthumously win an Oscar for the following year, The Dark Knight, was still months away from its theatrical release. And not just one but a trio of actors were enlisted to fill his shoes in what would be Heath's final screen appearance, Terry Gilliam's then-unfinished The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.

But while Hollywood was devastated by the loss, and people started to dig into what the actor was doing in the months, weeks and days before his death in the hunt for some sort of traceable route from A to B, it was the loved ones left behind whose lives changed forever.