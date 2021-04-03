KardashiansSAG AwardsBritney SpearsTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Malcolm In the Middle's Chris Masterson Welcomes First Baby

Shortly after his Malcolm In the Middle co-star Frankie Muniz welcomed his first child, Chris Masterson became a first-time father. Scroll to see the sweet pic of his new baby.

Sitcom star Chris Masterson just welcomed his first child. His wife, Yolanda Masterson, took to Instagram on April 3 to announce the news with a sweet photo of their daughter. 

"Chiara Darby Masterson," Yolanda, a model and actress who has appeared on shows like Graceland, iZombie and Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23, wrote in the caption. "I love you!!!"

She also took to her Instagram Story to share more pics of their little one, captioning one photo of Chiara in a white hat and sweater set, "My sweet baby."

The new mom first announced she and her husband were expecting last November when she posted an Instagram pic of herself at the beach, holding her pregnant stomach. "Baby Masterson," she wrote in the caption.

The Malcolm In the Middle actor played eldest son Francis on the six-season series, and has appeared in films like American History X, My Best Friend's Wedding and Scary Movie 2. He is also the brother of That '70s Show alum Danny Masterson, and has appeared in multiple episodes of the series. 

What the Cast of Malcolm in the Middle Is Up to Now

Prior to his relationship with Yolanda, who he married in 2019, he dated Laura Prepon, who played Donna on the '70s-set show, for seven years.

Chris isn't the only Malcolm In the Middle alum to welcome a baby recently. Frankie Muniz, who played the show's titular character, became a dad just last month. 

"World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz," Frankie wrote on Instagram. "He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM. That was the moment that my life changed forever. I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. Honestly, I didn't know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him. It took me a long time to post because I've been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be."

 

Looks like a Malcolm In the Middle reunion and playdate combo is in order. 

