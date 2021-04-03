Regé-Jean Page Steps Out After Breaking Everyone's Heart With Bridgerton Exit

Dearest readers, we bring to your attention the first sighting of Regé-Jean Page, aka Bridgerton's Duke of Hastings, since the heartbreaking announcement of his untimely departure from the series.
The 31-year-old fan-favorite actor was spotted making haste while leaving a residential building in North Hollywood, Calif. on Friday, April 2, hours after it was announced that he would not reprise his role on the upcoming second season of Shonda Rhimes' hit period drama. Page wore a white KN95 mask, a white T-shirt that showed off his impressive biceps, black pants and a black sweatshirt tied around his waist as he walked down a flight of steps to the sidewalk, holding a suitcase, towards a vehicle waiting for him.
"While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," read a statement posted on Bridgerton's Instagram page on Friday, designed to look like one of show narrator Lady Whistledown's society papers. "We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family."
Page later posted on his own Instagram page a message reaffirming that he would not reprise his role of the Duke of Hastings, who also went by Simon Basset. He wrote, "The ride of a life time. It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."
The next installment of Bridgerton focuses on Page's character's brother-in-law, played by Jonathan Bailey, who was introduced in the debut season. It was announced in January that production on season two would begin in the spring. A premiere date has not been announced.
Meanwhile, fans can further burn for Page when he is back on the screen—the big one. In March, he began filming the Netflix movie The Gray Man. The action thriller also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard and Ana de Armas. The project was directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who helmed the final two Avengers films.
Page is also set to star in a new film adaptation of Dungeons and Dragons, along with Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant. The movie is set for release in May 2022.