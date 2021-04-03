Blink and You May Miss the Game of Thrones Nod in the Trailer For LeBron James' Space Jam 2

Weitere : LeBron James' Long History With Activism

Get ready for the wildest sports movie you'll ever see.

The trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy has officially arrived, and for fans of the original 1996 film, it looks like we can expect an even bigger, bolder game between the Looney Tunes and their Goon rivals.

The original Space Jam starred Michael Jordan as himself. The Last Dance subject—who is playing in minor league baseball and not the NBA at this point in his athletic career—teams up with Bugs Bunny to stop the "Monstars" from taking the Looney Tunes to their outer space amusement park by beating them in a basketball game, aka the titular Space Jam. (If this sounds like a Mad Libs version of a movie, or just a particularly surreal dream, it's also worth pointing out that the whole reason Space Jam came to be in the first place was because of the success of a Nike commercial in which Jordan plays basketball with Bugs Bunny.)