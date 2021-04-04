KardashiansSAG AwardsBritney SpearsTV-GuideGalerienVideos

These Red Carpet Looks From the SAG Awards Are Guaranteed to Make You Swoon

From bright and bold dresses to wildly playful patterns, see the stars who wowed the crowd with fashionable looks at the SAG Awards through the years.

von Alyssa Morin Apr 04, 2021 11:00Tags
Weitere: Chadwick Boseman Just Made SAG Awards History

Get ready to ooh and aah over these unforgettable fashion moments at the SAG Awards.

We're talking over-the-top designs, wildly colorful dresses and sexy pieces that have graced the red carpet over the years at the star-studded ceremony. 

Perfect example: Cynthia Erivo dropped jaws at the 2020 event when she entered the room wearing a larger-than-life Schiaparelli gown. The star's outfit of choice was not only showstopping for its voluminous silhouette but it featured two bright and bold colors: an orange bandeau-like bodice and hot pink skirt.

In 2017, Emma Stone stunned in a black Alexander McQueen creation that was adorned with delicate floral embroidery and a sexy lace corset.

And long before people yearned for a 19th century-style dress, like those seen on Netflix's Bridgerton, Emily Blunt stunned in a dreamy nude-colored dress that would make Daphne Bridgerton turn green with envy. The sparkly creation by Roberto Cavalli lit up the red carpet with its explosion of jewel embellishments.

2021 SAG Award Nominations: Stars React

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Get lost in the razzle-dazzle and take a look at the fabulous looks to ever grace the SAG Awards in our gallery below!

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show star looked effortlessly chic in a simple, yet striking white slip dress by Dior.

John Shearer/Invision for PEOPLE Magazine/AP Images
Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita's a style icon through and through, and this floral teal Gucci gown from the 2014 awards show is just further proof of that.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

All eyes were on the star when she entered the room in a larger-than-life Schiaparelli gown.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Danai Gurira

The Black Panther actress was a vision in white at the 2019 show with this angelic Ralph & Russo design. The feathery confection was both fierce and fabulous!

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Halle Berry

The Oscar winner stopped traffic in a vibrant red-orange number at the 2001 ceremony. The jewel-embellished belt and boatneck detail were a chef's kiss.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Eva Longoria

The Desperate Housewives alum made heads turn with her risqué dress. From the plunging neckline to the intricate beading and lace to the unique green hue, this was a lewk to remember.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Zoë Kravitz

The Big Little Lies star was the definition of glamour when she graced the red carpet in a peach-colored Oscar de la Renta gown and white satin gloves.

Larry Busacca/WireImage
Jennifer Garner

All that glitters is gold! The star's shimmery Oscar de la Renta gown shined as bright as the flashing cameras in 2013.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Sandra Oh

The Killing Eve actress made us say 'Oh!' over this larger-than-life design. From the massive hot pink bow to the billowing skirt, this gown was everything and more.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Kathryn Newton

The actress made a huge splash on the red carpet in her bright and bold orange dress by Valentino.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Margot Robbie

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star oozed with glamour at the 2018 event with her blush-colored Miu Miu gown, which featured an explosion of feathers and jewel embellishments.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Janelle Monáe

The Dirty Computer singer brought high-fashion (and fun) to the 2017 event with her jaw-dropping Chanel gown. What's more? She also rocked a fabulous updo that was adorned with sparkly floral jewel accessories.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Salma Hayek

The Like a Boss actress looked like a ray of sunshine at the 2017 ceremony with her bright yellow Gucci dress, which featured delightful hints of pink.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Laverne Cox

A dress so good it made the actress do a leg pop! The Promising Young Woman star served bawdy at the 2016 ceremony with her burgundy Prabal Gurung design.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star showed off her sweet and daring side with a sheer, princess-like gown by Reem Acra. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Constance Wu

The Hustlers actress dazzled from head-to-toe with her silver sequins gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Diane Kruger

In 2010, the actress stunned in a mustard-colored Jason Wu gown that featured a dramatically draped shoulder and elegant train.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Julianne Moore

The award-winning star's flawless style speaks for itself, with another hit in this emerald-beaded Givenchy gown.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Turner
Melissa McCarthy

The comedian and actress lit up the red carpet in a shimmery silver gown by Lorane. From the billowing sleeves to the plunging neckline, Melissa was a total knock-out.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Gwendoline Christie

The Game of Thrones star set the red carpet ablaze with her red hot, hot, hot halter dress by Giles at the 2015 ceremony.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi

The Black-ish star skipped the typical ballgown dress and opted for something more fun and flirty: a custom Ralph Lauren jumpsuit.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sandra Bullock

Green with envy! The Oscar winner dazzled in a vibrant emerald green strapless gown by Lanvin.

©Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Mila Kunis

Oh my gorgeous! In 2011, the SAG-nominated actress had a jaw-dropping moment when she wore this electrifying Alexander McQueen gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress never disappoints on the red carpet, and her white-hot Rodarte design was no different.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dakota Fanning

The Alienist actress lit up the room in a glitzy sea-foam green gown by Valentino in 2020.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Emily Blunt

Before Bridgerton made 1800s-styled dresses look dreamy, the Mary Poppins star looked flawless in a nude embellished Roberto Cavalli gown in 2017. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Viola Davis

The award-winning actress turned heads in this elegant Vivienne Westwood creation.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Amy Adams

Pile on the glam! The Golden Globe-winning star achieved red carpet perfection at the 2014 SAG Awards in a deep blue Antonio Berardi gown with architectural interest.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kristen Bell

The Frozen star made a dramatic entrance in a pink J. Mendel dress before taking the stage to host the awards ceremony in 2018.

Jesse Grant/WireImage
Saoirse Ronan

The Lady Bird actress was a showstopper in a long-sleeved pink Louis Vuitton dress with metallic detailing. She completed the look with Christian Louboutin heels and Cartier jewelry.

Weitere Fotos anzeigen von Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of All-Time

