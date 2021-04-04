These Red Carpet Looks From the SAG Awards Are Guaranteed to Make You Swoon

Get ready to ooh and aah over these unforgettable fashion moments at the SAG Awards.
We're talking over-the-top designs, wildly colorful dresses and sexy pieces that have graced the red carpet over the years at the star-studded ceremony.
Perfect example: Cynthia Erivo dropped jaws at the 2020 event when she entered the room wearing a larger-than-life Schiaparelli gown. The star's outfit of choice was not only showstopping for its voluminous silhouette but it featured two bright and bold colors: an orange bandeau-like bodice and hot pink skirt.
In 2017, Emma Stone stunned in a black Alexander McQueen creation that was adorned with delicate floral embroidery and a sexy lace corset.
And long before people yearned for a 19th century-style dress, like those seen on Netflix's Bridgerton, Emily Blunt stunned in a dreamy nude-colored dress that would make Daphne Bridgerton turn green with envy. The sparkly creation by Roberto Cavalli lit up the red carpet with its explosion of jewel embellishments.
Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Get lost in the razzle-dazzle and take a look at the fabulous looks to ever grace the SAG Awards in our gallery below!