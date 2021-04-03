What Normal Life Looks Like for Prince and Paris Jackson

As unusual as it might have looked from the outside, Paris Jackson's childhood—and the values that came with it—felt normal to her, though in hindsight she's realized that she didn't have your average upbringing.

"It was difficult, a blessing, a privilege to be able to experience so much at a young age," Michael Jackson's only daughter explained to Naomi Campbell in a recent chat on the supermodel's No Filter With Naomi series. "And my dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us, like, the glitz and glam, like hotel-hopping five-star places. But it was also like, we saw everything. We saw third-world countries and we saw, like, every part of the spectrum."

And when Naomi suggested that Paris was too famous to have to go through a casting call for a modeling job at this point ("They know who you are," the supermodel said), Paris thought that was sweet but quickly added, "I'm also a full believer that I should earn everything...I go to auditions, I work hard, I study scripts, I do my thing and it's—even growing up it was about earning stuff. If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwartz or Toys R' Us, we had to read five books It's about earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking, 'Oh, I got this.' It's like, working for it, working hard for it. It's an accomplishment."

But that being said, "they" do know who she is, as do so many others.