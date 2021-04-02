Kevin Durant Fined $50,000 By NBA for “Derogatory Language” Used in Michael Rapaport Exchange

Kevin Durant is facing repercussions for using what fans have condemned as "homophobic" language.
Earlier this week, comedian Michael Rapaport shared screenshots of DMs he allegedly received from the basketball player. The Atypical star tweeted on Tuesday, March 30, "I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them." Rapaport added, "The Snake himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America's sweetheart right?"
Durant publicly apologized on Thursday, April 1, saying, "I'm sorry that people seen that language I used... That's not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor," per ESPN.
The NBA released a statement on Friday, April 2, to explain that it was fining the Brooklyn Nets forward $50,000 "for using offensive and derogatory language on social media." The announcement, which came from League Operations President Bryon Spruell, also accompanied the NBA statement, "Durant has acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate."
The screenshots, which have not been independently verified by E! News, show Durant referring to Rapaport as a "bitch" and "piece of s--t," among other offensive words. The athlete also challenged him to a fight and asked for his address.
Rapaport, 51, responded to news of the fine by posting a video to Twitter on Friday, admitting, "This situation got way out of hand."
"I feel bad about it. I feel bad about my involvement in the situation. I feel bad that it's gotten this far. I met him one time, it was cool, cordial. I'm a fan," the Deep Blue Sea actor said on camera. "But I don't consider him a friend. The way he was talking to me is not like a person who was a friend. I don't speak to friends like that. I don't banter with friends."
He added, "That's not locker room talk. Those are threats. They were made over and over and over. You know, it's been going on for months."
However, Rapaport feels it got "blown out of proportion" after he leaked the screenshots. "I have lived and learned," he said.
Durant, 32, appeared to initially address the DMs in a tweet on March 30, writing, "Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he's pissed....My bad mike, damn!!"
The feud seemed to begin in December 2020, when Rapaport tweeted, "KD seemed deeply in his feelings with the @NBAonTNT crew after the game. DAMNIT he's super sensitive about everything. Don't do the interview."
Before the fine was issued, coach Steve Nash revealed there have been internal discussions about Durant's misogynistic and profane comments on social media, according to an April 1 tweet from ESPN reporter Malika Andrews.