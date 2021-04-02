Goodbye, Pops: George Segal's Final Goldbergs Episode Is Coming

Farewell, Pops.

On Friday, April 2, ABC revealed that the final The Goldbergs episode starring George Segal, who passed away on March 23, will air April 7. Since 2013, Segal has played Albert "Pops" Solomon on the ABC sitcom, which also stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia and more.

In a new teaser below, the network noted, "It has been eight wonderful seasons with Pops. Join us for the final episode with the legendary George Segal. A special new Goldbergs."

According to Entertainment Weekly, Wednesday's new episode will feature a 45-second tribute by ABC and Sony Pictures Television. As E! News readers well know, Segal passed away last month. As his wife Sonia confirmed to Deadline, "The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery."

In addition to his Goldbergs role, Segal was best known for playing Jack Gallo on Just Shoot Me! and for his Oscar-nominated role in the film Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?.