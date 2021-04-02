Ellen Pompeo Claps Back at Claim She’s Spoiling Grey’s Anatomy for Fans

Weitere : Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Greys Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers

Ellen Pompeo wants her Grey's Anatomy character Meredith to be excused from the narrative surrounding Ellen inadvertently spoiling the medical drama for fans.

On April 2, a fan tweeted, "Meredith Grey can f--k off with her spoiler posts. Like give us at least 24 f--king hours! Ughhhhhh yeah @EllenPompeo I'm big mad lol."

Ellen, who stars on and produces Shonda Rhimes' hit ABC drama, responded to the tweet with a cheeky message about not blaming Mer for her choices.

"Cmon bruh ...Meredith Grey has been through a lot," she teased. "And just an FYI ..my name is Ellen Pompeo and run her Insta so that's on me."

Just so we don't become the targets of angry, unspoiled fans, consider this your spoiler warning for season 17 of Grey's Anatomy.

This season, Meredith falls into a coma as she battles COVID-19. The timely story allowed Grey's Anatomy to bend the rules a bit and bring back characters killed off over the show's long run for Meredith's "dream" sequence. Stars included Patrick Dempsey, who portrayed Meredith's late husband Dr. Derek Shepherd, and most recently Eric Dane, who starred as her friend Dr. Mark Sloan.