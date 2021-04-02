Watch Dove Cameron’s Steamy Kiss With Alexander 23 in New Music Video

Weitere : Dove Cameron Starring in Live-Action "Powerpuff Girls" Series

Dove Cameron is showing off her new love.

On Friday, April 2, the Disney actress proved she has completely moved on from her ex, her Descendants 2 co-star Thomas Doherty, after they broke up in October 2020.

In her new music video for "LazyBaby," Dove shares a steamy embrace with Alexander 23, the 26-year-old musician.

Toward the end of the video, a close-up shot of sparkling lips declares, "What are you waiting for?" The next clip shows Dove, in a Dolce and Gabbana crop top, running off the set in a seemingly candid moment. The 25 year old has a huge grin on her face as she hugs Alexander 23, wrapping her arms around his shoulders, before they start kissing on camera.

She kisses his nose, and he then lifts her off the ground in another hug.

Dove's rep confirms to E! News that she and Alexander 23 embraced in the vid, but declined to comment about their relationship.