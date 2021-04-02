Ricky Martin's Massive Leg Tattoo Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Weitere : Exclusive: Ricky Martin Confirms He's Married

Ricky Martin is living his best life!

On Friday, April 2, the Grammy winner turned up the heat on Instagram when he debuted a massive leg tattoo you need to see to believe.

"Tinta con movimiento." Ricky wrote to his nearly 15 million followers. "@roxx_____ your vibes, your talent, your friendship. You are a legend!!! Thank you!"

As for who created the "ink with movement," credit goes to a female tattoo artist named Roxx. "For a beautiful human, @ricky_martin thank you for all that you do for us in the LGBTQ+ community and with your foundation @rm_foundation," the 2Spirit Tattoo artist wrote on Instagram. "You are pure gold."

So what do Ricky's followers think of the new ink? Many are more than impressed. In the comments section, Paulina Rubio said, "Wow #Art" while Christian Acosta simply wrote, "This is sickkkkkk."

And when one follower complimented Ricky, the performer had to give credit where credit is due. "I am flying," he wrote via translation. "The talent of Roxx is beyond."