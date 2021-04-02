See Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Arquette Hilariously React to Her Mom's Fake Fangs

It looks like Coco Arquette isn't a fan of mom Courteney Cox's latest look.

As part of an April Fools' Day prank, the 56-year-old actress posted a video of herself rocking some false fangs to Instagram. "So, I was at the dentist getting my teeth cleaned, and I just thought, 'I'm so bored. I want something new,'" she said before flashing her grin. "So, what do you think?"

The Friends star then recorded reactions to her toothy trick, starting with the response of her longtime love Johnny McDaid.

"Oh Jesus!" the 44-year-old Snow Patrol singer replied. "F--kin' hell."

Her 16-year-old daughter, who Courteney shares with her ex-husband David Arquette, also didn't seem thrilled when she got a FaceTime call.

"What the f--k is going on?" Coco asked. "I don't know. I don't like this."

However, Courteney didn't let these answers bring her down, joking to her fans, "I like them!" She also played Muse's song "Supermassive Black Hole," which was featured in Twilight, in the background.