Travis BarkerKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

See Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Arquette Hilariously React to Her Mom's Fake Fangs

For April Fools' Day, Courteney Cox put on some fake fangs and filmed the reactions of her 16-year-old daughter Coco Arquette and longtime love Johnny McDaid.

von Elyse Dupre Apr 02, 2021 14:34Tags
Courteney CoxPromi-KinderPromis
Courteney CoxInstagram

It looks like Coco Arquette isn't a fan of mom Courteney Cox's latest look.

As part of an April Fools' Day prank, the 56-year-old actress posted a video of herself rocking some false fangs to Instagram. "So, I was at the dentist getting my teeth cleaned, and I just thought, 'I'm so bored. I want something new,'" she said before flashing her grin. "So, what do you think?" 

The Friends star then recorded reactions to her toothy trick, starting with the response of her longtime love Johnny McDaid

"Oh Jesus!" the 44-year-old Snow Patrol singer replied. "F--kin' hell."

Her 16-year-old daughter, who Courteney shares with her ex-husband David Arquette, also didn't seem thrilled when she got a FaceTime call. 

"What the f--k is going on?" Coco asked. "I don't know. I don't like this." 

However, Courteney didn't let these answers bring her down, joking to her fans, "I like them!" She also played Muse's song "Supermassive Black Hole," which was featured in Twilight, in the background.

foto
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's Cutest Moments

Several of her celebrity pals got a kick out of the video. "Coco's reaction is [laughing emoji]," Reese Witherspoon wrote in the comments section. And Poppy Delevingne seemed to suggest Courteney topped everyone on April Fools' Day, posting, "And the winner is…..!!"

Top Stories

1

Morgan Stewart Claps Back to Defend Her Post-Baby Body

2

The Challenge: All Stars: Why These 24 OGs Didn't Return

3

Michael Strahan Sets the Record Straight on Closing His Tooth Gap

Courteney has 10.4 million followers on Instagram. And whether she's posting a performance with Coco, whipping up recipes or recreating moments from Friends, the Scream celeb always has something new for her fans.

Weitere: Courteney Cox Revisits Her Iconic "Friends" Apartment

Watch the video to see her latest post.

Top Stories

1

Morgan Stewart Claps Back to Defend Her Post-Baby Body

2

The Challenge: All Stars: Why These 24 OGs Didn't Return

3

Michael Strahan Sets the Record Straight on Closing His Tooth Gap

4

Lauren Graham Calls Out Neighbor Dax Shepard Over "Massive" Issue

5

Watch Travis Barker's 15-Year-Old Daughter Cover Up His Face Tattoos