Octavia Spencer, Gabrielle Union and More Stars React to Taraji P. Henson's Nude Photo Prank

Taraji P. Henson had her celeb friends shaking with her April Fool's Day prank.

The Empire actress tricked stars Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union into thinking they posted a nude photo of themselves online! On the evening of April 1, Spencer took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the exact text she received from Henson that scared the "hell out of me."

Alongside a series of red exclamation point emojis, the message from Henson read, "Did you mean to post nudes on your story?" Then, at the bottom of the message, Henson wrote, "April Fools! Just kidding, in case your heart dropped!"

In response, Spencer wrote to Henson, "Girl my heart dropped LMAO."

Spencer captioned the Instagram post, "Just got this from @tarajiphenson and nearly fainted. Omg #ShesSoDayumFunny #ScaredTheHellOuttaMe."

And it turns out, she wasn't the only celeb to receive the text from Henson. In the comments of Spencer's post, Union wrote, "She got me too!!!!! I was shaking!!!"