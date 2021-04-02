See Demi Lovato Relive Overdose and Hospitalization in Harrowing "Dancing With the Devil" Music Video

Demi Lovato's visuals for "Dancing With the Devil" are just as powerful as expected.
The 28-year-old pop superstar dramatized a version of her real-life overdose and hospitalization in her single's music video, which she released Friday, April 2. That same day, she also dropped her new album, Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over.
The video began with Demi in a hospital bed while hooked up to tubes and then flashed back to earlier in the night as she downed a number of drinks, after which someone found her unresponsive at home. The uplifting ending focused on her real-life "survivor" tattoo.
At the conclusion of the emotional footage, which the singer co-directed, words on the screen read, "A true story by Demi Lovato."
"#DancingWithTheDevil music video is out now," she posted to Instagram. "Thank you for listening, and thank you for hearing me. If you or someone you know is in need of support, please remember it's ok to ask for help."
The single, which also shares the same name as her YouTube documentary series, is inspired by her 2018 relapse, along with the near-fatal opioid overdose she suffered later that year.
Her powerful lyrics include, "It's just a little white line, I'll be fine / But soon that little white line is a little glass pipe / Tin foil remedy, almost got the best of me / I keep prayin' I don't reach the end of my lifetime, mmm."
The words to the chorus are, "I was dancing with the devil / Out of control / Almost made it to heaven / It was closer than you know / Playing with the enemy / Gambling with my soul / It's so hard to say no / When you're dancing with the devil."
