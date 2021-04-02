Travis BarkerKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

25 Celebs Who've Written Children's Books

In honor of International Children's Book Day, we've rounded up the most endearing bedtime stories written by your favorite stars.

Although it seems like every celebrity has written a memoir or a cooking book or lifestyle guide, not all stars can say they are influencing younger generations with meaningful children's books. Celebrities like Hilary Duff, Karamo Brown and Kelly Clarkson are making bedtime that much more special with inspiring tales of adventure, self-expression and bravery. Whether you have a child of your own or know of a little bookworm, we suggest picking up one (or five) of these imagination-sparking books written by your favorite stars!

Check out the gallery below to shop the 25 celebrity children's books we love and adore!

Celebs Who've Written Children's Books

Hilary Duff

The actress's first children's book encourages little girls to follow their dreams and remember how brave they truly are.

Karamo Brown

The Queer Eye star's endearing book encourages self-acceptance and inclusion, in addition to celebrating modern families everywhere.

Kelly Clarkson

Inspired by daughter River Rose, the talk show host's book will make bedtime even more special for parents. Every book includes an audio link with the original lullaby written to help River Rose journey to dreamland.

LucyandClarkBook.com
Jared Haibon & Ashley Iaconetti

The Bachelor in Paradise stars have written a children's picture book about overcoming your fears and stepping out of your comfort zone—both of which had to happen for the pair to be the happy couple they are today.

Pharrell Williams

The award-winning artist translated the incredible energy of his hit song into book form. The whole family will love the pictures depicting what it means to be happy across different cultures.

Gabrielle Union

The actress wrote Welcome to the Party as a love letter to babies and families everywhere. Besides being praised by many celebs, the adorable kid's book was named an Amazon Best Book of the Year in 2020.

Jimmy Fallon

The late night host has written three other children's books since Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dad came out in 2017. Dads everywhere can relate to the book's campaign to get children to say "Dada" as their first word.

Baskin Robbins
Taye Diggs

The actor teamed up with Baskin Robbins to write an e-book that takes parents and children alike on a journey into a creatures' magical world to learn an important lesson on kindness and acceptance. 

Abrams Books for Young Readers
Savannah Guthrie

The Today show co-anchor wrote Princesses Wear Pants to show kids it's important to "be a person of substance. Be a doer." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/Penguin
Chelsea Clinton

Politicians' daughter released her first book in 2017. She Persisted tells the tale of thirteen inspiring American women whose tenacity helped shape history.

Some Kind of Garden Media; Film Magic
Jim Carrey

Before he started shooting Dumb and Dumber To, the legendary actor released a 64-page book titled How Roland Rolls. If your kid loves the beach, it's a must-read. 

Katie Couric

The former Today show host offers a reassuring and inspiring story that gives children of all ages a lesson in confidence.

Billy Crystal

Based on his own experience, the Monsters Inc actor writes a moving story on what it feels like to become a grandparent for the very first time. 

Jamie Lee Curtis

The Freaky Friday actress teaches readers a valuable lesson that we must love one another to make the world a better place. 

Gloria Estefan

In between singing and dancing the "Conga," the Grammy winner made time to write a young children's book about a bulldog named Noelle. After being adopted, the precious pooch worries if she will fit in.  

 

Joy Behar

Before she said goodbye to The View, the talk-show host created an adorable story centered around our four-legged friends. 

 

Whoopi Goldberg

The View cohost writes about a young girl who doesn't want to move or become a ballerina. Unfortunately, her mom has big plans that are quite different from her daughter's. 

Queen Latifah

The talk show host brings some serious girl power to her story as she introduces a young, female character who has plenty of game. 

Jay Leno

He makes the adults laugh on his late-night show. But with his children's book, the comedian hopes to make a younger generation smile with a hilarious family dinner story. 

Tim McGraw

He can sing, act and create great stories! The country hunk writes about a father-daughter duo who have quite the adventure one sunny afternoon. 

Julianne Moore

In her special book, the actress explains to kids that everyone is special in their own way. After all, the things that make you different also make you you! Well said, Julianne. 

LeAnn Rimes

The country singer heads to the jungle, where readers meet a female tiger named Jag. Young kids will be inspired by the animal's bravery when she's faces her fears and stands up for what she believes in. 

Ray Romano

The Parenthood actor introduces readers to three brothers who don't always get along. In this funny tale, however, we quickly learn family is forever!

Jerry Seinfeld

For young kids who don't really understand the meaning of Halloween, the Seinfeld actor tries to explain the scary tradition with humor and a little bit of candy. 

Brooke Shields

Being a mother to girls herself, the actress had no trouble writing this story. In the book, a young woman becomes a big sister and quickly learns there really is so much to celebrate! 

Sharon Osbourne

It's time for a pirate adventure as the Talk cohost writes about Mama Hook sailing the Never Sea. 

Madonna

Readers are introduced to five female characters who you can't help but fall in love with. From their favorite pets to worst habits, the characters will make it easy for young readers to relate. 

Steve Martin

Need some help learning your ABCs? The hilarious actor is here to help with a story that's truly feels like an excursion through the alphabet. 

John Travolta

Inspired by his love for traveling, the Grease actor writes about a young boy whose first trip on an airplane changes his life forever.

