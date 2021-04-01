Saweetie Breaks Her Silence on Leaked Elevator Footage Involving Quavo

Saweetie is speaking out about an "unfortunate incident" involving her ex, Quavo, last year.
Soon after the "My Type" singer confirmed the pair had split on March 19, TMZ published an old surveillance video of the couple allegedly getting into a fight in an elevator before the breakup.
The outlet reported the altercation occurred at her apartment building in North Hollywood, Calif. However, the clip, which was published on March 30, has not been independently authenticated by E! News.
It appears to show Saweetie, 27, and Quavo, 29, fighting over an orange Call of Duty case, before Quavo seems to push her to the ground, where she stays during their elevator ride. Eventually, Quavo carries the case out and holds the elevator door open as she limps out.
On Thursday, April 1, Saweetie broke her silence on the interaction, saying in a statement obtained by E! News, "This unfortunate incident happened a year ago."
She continued, "While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on."
The artist added, "I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time."
Fans noticed Quavo and Saweetie stopped following each other last month, leading to rumors that something had gone down.
It prompted the "ICY GRL" rapper to address her split with the Migos artist. "I'm single," she tweeted. "I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."
The next day, March 19, Quavo seemingly responded by tweeting, "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best." She wrote back, "Take care."
The couple appeared to be in a good place two months prior, given that Saweetie gave E! News some insight into their romance in January 2021.
"My favorite celeb I follow on social media is Quavious Marshall because he's fine." she laughed. "And he posts cool things, so he's nice to look at." She admitted, "The thing that most annoys my partner, Quavo of Migos, about me is that I am a wild sleeper."
Quavo has revealed that his relationship with Saweetie started in 2018 after he DM'd her a snowflake emoji.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the alleged elevator incident.