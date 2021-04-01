Be a Top Chef at Home With These 23 Kitchen Must-Haves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you ready for the return of Top Chef? Season 18 premieres tonight on Bravo and the competition will be fierce.
While you watch the professionals in awe, you can stock your own kitchen with all the essentials that'll make you the Top Chef of your home. We've rounded up all the tools to help you prepare any recipe. From a must-have mixer, chic and durable pots, celeb-loved pans and one of the mightiest blenders on the market.
Shop all of our favorite kitchen favorites below! Food sold separately, of course.
The Duchess
Available in eight bold colors, this enameled cast-iron Dutch oven pot is not made for stashing in cabinets because it's so cute and functional! With features like ample interior space, spacious handles, a snug lid and induction-safe technology, this is a must for everyone that has a kitchen.
Sur La Table Professional Nonstick Wok
Once you get this professional-grade wok, you'll want to have stir-fried meals for days! And the nonstick surface makes it easy to cook with little to no oil for an even healthier mealtime!
Zesproka Set of 3 Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainers
Three high-quality, food-grade stainless steel mesh strainers for $10? Count us in! Strain your pasta, fruits, veggies and other foods with ease.
The Hot Dish
We are obsessed with Great Jones' insanely cute and functional kitchenware and The Hot Dish is no exception! The 9-by-13-inch stoneware Hot Dish is perfect for lasgana, baked goods, small roasts and more. Plus, it's microwave-safe and dishwasher-friendly!
14-Piece Silicone Cooking Utensils Set
Made with safe BPA-free and food grade silicone, this 14-Piece set of utensils will put you at ease while cooking and baking. Not only do they offer a sleek design, they can withstand temperatures up to 446°F.
Le Creuset Petite Salt & Pepper Mill Set
Whether you get one for yourself or gift one to a friend, you won't regret this chic salt and pepper mill set. The set offers a grind consistency that adjusts from coarse to extra fine with a simple turn of the knob.
Brightland Olive Oil
After trying Brightland's Alive olive oil blend, we won't use any other olive oil! Loaded with powerful antioxidants and Coratina and Frantoio olives, this olive oil will elevate any meal. Plus, Brightland offers delicious vinegars and other olive oil blends like garlic, basil, chili and lemon!
10-Inch HexClad Hybrid Pan
This celeb-loved pan offers restaurant-quality results thanks to a tri-ply, stainless steel and non-stick construction with a patented laser-etched hexagon design. And HexClad is PFOA-free, dishwasher safe, oven safe up to 500 degrees, induction-ready, scratch-resistant and features stay-cool handles. Score!
Cuisinart 12-Piece Color Knife Set with Blade Guards
An affordable and high-quality knife set can be hard to come by. But this colorful collection of knives with blade guards is only $20!
Joseph Joseph 6-Piece Food Preparation Bowl Set
This must-have set includes three mixing bowls, two preparation bowls and a colander. Each bowl easily stacks so you can save on storage space, too!
Habor 022 Meat Thermometer
Do you have a hard time judging whether your meat masterpiece is done? This meat thermometer offers a 4-6 seconds ultra fast response time to tell you whether your meat is cooked or underdone.
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 6 quart Pressure Cooker
One of the most popular and versatile kitchen tools is so easy and useful that it'll immediately join your roster of the appliances you regularly utilize. It comes in the sizes three, six, or eight quarts. And it has over 120,000 5-Star reviews on Amazon.
Dash Compact Air Fryer
Join the air fryer trend with the Amazon's Choice item that can whip up crisp French fries, tofu, sweet potatoes, and more. We're not the only fans—the air fryer has over 200 five-star reviews.
Cucina 5-Pack Stone Washed Lightweight Kitchen Towels
This set of 5 chic kitchen towels will help you clean up your messy kitchen. But hey, messy kitchens mean you must've prepared a great meal!
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
Amazon rated this as its best skillet and it's not surprising at all. Lodge cast iron skillets are well-known for their unmatched, legendary quality.
Leather Cast Iron Skillet Pan Handle Cover
Now that you have your new go-to skillet, pick up this beautiful handmade iron skillet handle cover! You can easily slide this cover on and off. Plus, the Kevlar thread is heat-resistant, so the stitching will remain intact in case things really heat up!
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Ask most cooks what their dream blender is and the answer will likely be a Vitamix. The Explorian doesn't just blend; its pulse feature layers coarse chops over smooth purées for chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.
Hamilton Beach 4 Qt. 7-Speed Black Stand Mixer
If you're not wanting to spend hundreds of dollars on a stand mixer, this one is an affordable option! With a dough hook, whisk and flat beater attachments, you can easily blend, whisk or mix up batter, salsa, dough and more.
Marcato Pasta Machine
If you've ever dreamed of making your own homemade pasta, your time has come. Get your flour, eggs, and water ready for the Marcato pasta machine, which rolls and cuts pasta dough for lasagna, fettuccine, and tag—all in the comfort of your own home.
Aya Bazooka Sushi Making Kit
Get all the tools you need for a delicious and fun sushi night! This kit comes with a premium grade sushi knife, bamboo mats, online tutorials, and more.
The Essential Apron - Dream First
Everyone needs a quality apron! Trusted by chefs everywhere, Hedley & Bennett truly offers the best selection of aprons and kitchen apparel must-haves. And this polka dot apron is celebrating Hedley & Bennett Founder and CEO Ellen Bennett's new book Dream First, Details Later.
Dash Egg Cooker
Cook your eggs in a flash with this beloved Dash product, which is an Amazon No. 1 best seller. You can hard-boil, poach, or scramble your eggs or just make an omelet with this product, which has over 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Marbled Acacia Cheese Board
Serve up your next cheese board in style with this gorgeous one made from chocolate marble and acacia wood.
Looking to spice up your cooking tools? Check out Why Home Chefs Everywhere Love Rachael Ray's Cookware Line.
-Originally published on Thursday, March 19, 2020 5:05 p.m.