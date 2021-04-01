Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Her NSFW April Fool's Joke on Jason Tartick

Weitere : Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host

Kaitlyn Bristowe just pulled off an epic prank for the digital dating age.

On April 1, the former Bachelorette lead shared a video to Instagram of herself pranking fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick, her boyfriend since 2018, by convincing him that he accidentally uploaded her nude photo to social media.

She wrote in the caption of the video, "Please join me on this emotional journey for my April fools joke on Jason. I sent him a nude last night, and then had 25-30 people text him at the same time this morning saying some form of, 'DID YOU MEAN TO POST THAT'? There's a lot of ups and downs in this video but if you ever want to see Jason mad, here's your chance. It doesn't happen often.. but when it does, it's scary. Hahah I love you babe thanks for being a good sport."

The video shows Kaitlyn and Jason on FaceTime, as Jason suddenly exclaims, "Oh my God, bye. Bye!!!!" The Dancing With the Stars alum fakes looking nervous as she asks her significant other what's wrong, but as soon as his video closes out, she bursts out laughing.