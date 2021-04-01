Bridgerton's Luke Newton Corrects a Major Rumor About Season 2

Weitere : "Bridgerton's" Nicola Coughlan Reveals "Easter Egg" From First Scene

Attention, Lady Whistledown: We have major scoop for you about Bridgerton season two!

While fans around the world can't wait for another season of the hit Netflix series—it sounds like filming hasn't officially started just yet. Actor Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, actually set the record straight this week after accidentally starting a big rumor about production on the second season.

Newton got fans excited when he shared behind-the-scenes set footage in a March 14 Instagram post, which he captioned, "The boys are back in

town." However, he's since clarified it was throwback images.

"We haven't actually started yet," he confessed during a nominees press junket for the 2021 SAG Awards. "But everyone individually is getting ready and psyched up for season two."

It's seems as though filming isn't too far off, as it was previously revealed that production would begin this spring. And while season one followed the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page), season two will now focus on Daphne's brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).