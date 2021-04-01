Teresa Giudice Calls Out Joe Gorga's Explosive Comments About Her Ex Joe "For the Sake of My Daughters"

Teresa Giudice is sharing her thoughts after a particularly testy episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The 48-year-old Bravo mainstay and mother of four daughters took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 31 to address Joe Gorga's tirade against her ex-husband Joe Giudice from the episode that aired earlier that evening.

"Tonight's episode is hard for my girls and I," she captioned a family photo. "Joe is the father to my children & even though we split I respect his relationship with my daughters so it's hard for them to see my brother disparage him, for the sake of my daughters who have already been through so much loss. My mother adored Joe & that's what my girls saw & remember."

She continued, "I hope from this point we can all move forward on a more positive note for the sake of our family," and added a number of heart emojis. She also tagged her ex and their daughters Gia, 20, and Milania, 15.