Hilary Duff Shares Precious New Photo of Baby Mae One Week After Giving Birth

Hilary Duff is one proud momma!
The Younger actress welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Mae James Blair, with her husband Matthew Koma just one week ago. There's no denying the couple, who tied the knot in 2019, are over the moon with the adorable new addition to their family.
Since the arrival of their little one, the 33-year-old star has shared special moments with her newborn daughter, including a precious new photo of her baby girl on Instagram. The black-and-white image captured Hilary's bundle of joy looking directly at the camera, as she laid down on a fuzzy blanket.
"Most people post this on the first day.....,' the former Disney Channel star captioned her post, "but you're a 3rd child Mae Mae .... soooo it's happening on the 7th... happy week earth side little bit! We love you so...."
Hilary and Matthew welcomed Mae on Wednesday, March 24 but didn't announce the exciting news until Saturday, March 27.
At the time, Hilary revealed her little one's name and birthday, along with a sweet message that read: "We LOVE you beauty."
That same day, Matthew hinted that his family had expanded on Instagram Stories. However, he cheekily revealed the arrival of the family's new—wait for it—espresso machine.
"I know a lot of people want to meet the new baby," he said in a video. "So, here she is! It's an Anza, I think it's pronounced and...we're figuring out what she needs and how to keep her the happiest and the results have been outstanding in terms of you know, what you put in, you get back out."
Dads need fuel too!
Hilary teased her Instagram followers as well, after posting a photo of her 2-year-old daughter Banks.
"I'm a big sister .......," the proud mom wrote on Friday, March 26, "marinating on how I feel about that!"
The Lizzie McGuire alum and Matthew welcomed Banks, their first child together, back in 2018. Hilary is also the proud mom to her 9-year-old son Luca, who she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.
Earlier this month, the couple celebrated a low-key but very chic baby shower that her nearest and dearest threw her. The actress raved over her loved ones' thoughtfulness and shared a heartwarming post on Instagram.
"I seriously wasn't planning on a party like this for baby #3 during these times but you found a way to strong arm everyone into testing haha and honestly the day was so relaxing," Hilary expressed on Thursday, March 12. "I got quality time with many of my LA friends who I haven't been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away. I love all of these women."
"Thank you for showing up for me in life through the thick and the thin," she added. "The thick being holy s--t I'm having a third child...send help!"