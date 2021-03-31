The Best Sites for Plus-Size Swimwear

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

'Tis the season for beach and pool days!

While some of you might still be clinging onto your sherpa-lined coats and sweaters, warmer weather is around the corner! If you've already assessed your swim collection and are dismayed with the fit and styles you have on hand, it's time to treat yourself to something new before your next pool or beach day.

Although you can find swimwear at most retailers, it can be hard to find plus-size styles that are both trendy and flattering. And we believe every body type should look and feel their best while soaking up the sun, so we've rounded up 12 plus-size swimsuits that will guarantee a bunch of fire and heart-eyed emojis on your Instagram!

See below for our favorite brands that offer the cutest plus-size swimwear.