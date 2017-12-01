BTS Gets Bombarded With Fruit in James Corden's Game of "Flinch"

Well, that's one way to welcome the world's most popular K-pop stars to your show.
On Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show, James Corden asked BTS to play "Flinch"—a game in which the late night host tries to get a reaction from his guests by catapulting fruit and vegetables at them while they try to stand still behind a screen.
Jin and J-Hope were the first to partake; however, RM didn't have much faith in his fellow band members.
"I mean they're the most cowards of our group," the rapper said.
"Come on. Yeah, I'm not afraid. You know?" Jin replied, staring down the host.
However, the singer immediately jolted after Corden fired off the first round of produce—J-Hope even fell backwards.
Jungkook and V went next and managed to stand still. After his smack-talking, RM joined his band members Jimin and Suga behind the screen.
"Don't worry! I'm not afraid!" Jimin said.
To up the ante, Corden asked the singers to hold a cool pose while they held their ground.
Think they were able to keep their cool? Watch the video to find out.
In addition to playing the game, the group performed their hit "DNA" for Corden's crowd. Check out the video to see their performance.
The Korean pop band has certainly been busy. Earlier this week, they made a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and performed "Mic Drop" for the first time on television. They also performed at the 2017 American Music Awards.
