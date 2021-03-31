See the NSFW First Trailer for Zola, Based on the Infamous Twitter Thread

Weitere : Best Valentine's Day Rom-Com Movies to Watch

"You wanna hear a story about how me and this bitch fell out?"

The trailer for Sundance darling Zola has officially arrived. Starring Taylour Paige, Riley Keough and Nicholas Braun, the new movie weaves a tale of a dancer who falls in with a grifter and embarks on a chaotic and violent trip through Florida.

However, Zola isn't merely a hybrid of Uncut Gems and Spring Breakers: It's actually based on a real (well, mostly real) saga of A'Ziah-Monae "Zola" King, whose 148-tweet thread about her entanglement with a woman named Jessica (changed to Stefani in the film) blew up and caught the attention of director Janicza Bravo, who co-wrote Zola with Jeremy O. Harris.

The film is narrated by Paige's Zola, whose friendship with Stefani, played by Keough, takes a sour turn upon reaching their Tampa destination, where Zola was told they would find fortune dancing at a high-end club. However, soon, it becomes clear that entertaining at the strip club wasn't the only reason Stefani brought Zola to Florida with her.

"This is messy! You are messy," Zola says in the trailer. "Your brain is broke."