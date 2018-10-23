No Fake Love Here: See BTS' Best Music Videos & Vote for Your Favorite Now

There is no doubting the power of the BTS Army, which is why it's no surprise that the Korean boy band's fans literally wrote in BTS while voting for this year's People's Choice Awards.

The group's dedicated fans ensured the group's finalist status in the Music Video of 2018 category for their song "Idol" at this year's People Choice Awards because of all of their write-in votes.

That's some serious dedication to the group if you ask us!

BTS is also up for Group of 2018, Social Celebrity of 2018 and Song of 2018 for "Idol" at the People's Choice Awards. Not too shabby for the K-Pop group, right?

In celebration of BTS being up for Music Video of 2018 and of course, their fans' devotion, we are looking back at the group's best music videos ahead of the big show next month.