Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Spend a Night Alone For the First Time in "Years" on KUWTK

Mom and dad time.

In this clip from tonight, April 1's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick spend some unplanned quality time together. At the start of the clip, Kourtney is settled in at the Malibu vacation home in order to get some Poosh work done.

However, after hearing some unexpected noise in the kitchen, Kourtney discovers Scott is staying overnight as well. "Hello? Oh my gosh," the mother of three comments upon finding Scott in the house. "What are you doing?"

"Snacking," an equally startled Scott responds.

After Kourtney reveals she's in Malibu to get work done, Scott notes he wanted to spend some time by the water. As for their kids Mason, Penelope and Reign? Scott explains their boys are "at mom's."

Kourtney adds that Penelope "wanted to sleep at Khloe [Kardashian]'s."

"This is like the world bringing us together," the Flip It Like Disick star comments to his ex. "Do you want to watch a movie?"