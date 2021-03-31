9 Magical Pieces That You Need From the Coach x Disney Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Put Coach and Disney together and what have you got Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo!
Today, Coach launched a magical new collaboration with Disney that will allow you to rep your favorite Disney princesses on a daily basis. Whether Cinderella is your fave or Tiana inspires you to be bold or Belle is your fashion icon, this special edition collection is for you! The Disney princess-adorned bags, wallets, clothing and makeup cases are a must for Disney lovers and fashionistas alike.
The collection is now available to shop on CoachOutlet.com and hurry because things are already selling out!
See below for our faves from the Coach x Disney collab!
Disney X Coach City Tote In Signature Canvas With Patches
Put all your essentials in this adorable tote! Featuring Coach's signature canvas monogram and Disney themed patches, this tote is perfect for traveling to your favorite Disney destinations.
Disney X Coach Mini Camera Bag With Cinderella
With adjustable straps on the outside and credit card slots inside, you'll never lose this leather crossbody bag!
Disney X Coach Medium Id Zip Wallet With Tiana
Featuring an ID window, nine credit card slots and a bill compartment, this wallet will inspire you to be bold like Tiana.
Disney X Coach Signature Princess Patches T-Shirt
Upgrade your spring wardrobe with this chic tee! We love the cute patches on this shirt.
Disney X Coach Large Corner Zip Wristlet With Cinderella Flying Birds Print
With a printed coated canvas and smooth leather construction, this zip wristlet will come in handy for your next park visit.
Disney X Coach Small Boxy Cosmetic Case In Signature Canvas With Once Upon A Time
Once upon a time we wished for a cute makeup case, and here it is! Whether you use it for travel or everyday use, you're bound to get a lot of use out of this canvas case.
Disney X Coach Snow White Bear Bag Charm
Add a touch of Belle to your new handbag! With metal and enamel coating, this keychain will elevate your bag game.
Disney X Coach Id Lanyard With Tiana
Made with refined pebble leather, this lanyard is perfect for keeping your ID on you at all times when you go back to the office or to help hold park tickets when Disneyland opens up.
Disney X Coach Large Jewelry Box With Belle
Store all your precious gems in style with this Belle-inspired jewelry box! It offers a zip-around closure, leather lining and interior mirror, too.