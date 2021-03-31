9 Magical Pieces That You Need From the Coach x Disney Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Put Coach and Disney together and what have you got Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo!

Today, Coach launched a magical new collaboration with Disney that will allow you to rep your favorite Disney princesses on a daily basis. Whether Cinderella is your fave or Tiana inspires you to be bold or Belle is your fashion icon, this special edition collection is for you! The Disney princess-adorned bags, wallets, clothing and makeup cases are a must for Disney lovers and fashionistas alike.

The collection is now available to shop on CoachOutlet.com and hurry because things are already selling out!

See below for our faves from the Coach x Disney collab!