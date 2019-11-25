Rachel BilsonKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

BTS Vows to "Strive High" After 2019 American Music Award Wins

BTS couldn't make it to the 2019 American Music Awards, but they still celebrated several wins.

A round of applause is in order for BTS

While the boy band was not in attendance at the 2019 American Music Awards, the group was still recognized at the annual awards thanks to their win for Favorite Duo or Group—Pop/Rock. The seven performers won against fellow nominees the Jonas Brothers and Panic! at the Disco

Though they couldn't be there to accept in person, the group did record a message for their devoted fans, the BTS Army. 

"Thank you so much. We are really honored to receive such an important and meaningful award," they said. "BTS has been a group for six and a half years and, throughout those years, we've had so many of our dreams somehow manifest into reality and Army, you guys are the ones who make all this possible and we really couldn't have done it without your love and support from all over the world."

They concluded, "We will try our best to live up to it, to strive high and work hard and return your love back to you."

American Music Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

This marks the second win of the night for the "MIC Drop" singers, who were also honored with the award for Tour of the Year against nominees Ariana Grande, PinkEd Sheeran and Elton John. They're also up for Favorite Social Artist, the category of their first AMA nomination and win last year. 

So, will BTS win every category they were nominated in this year? We'll just have to keep watching to find out. 

