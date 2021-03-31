When Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Getting Married? He Says...

Weitere : Miley Cyrus Offers to Sing at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding

Blake Shelton finally popped the question to his longtime love Gwen Stefani last October, but when are the walking down the aisle? According to the "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" singer, it could be sooner than you might think.

"Hopefully this summer," Blake told Hoda Kotb on the March 31 episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, where he spoke virtually about his romance with the "Hollaback Girl" icon. "With COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but I don't know."

While the exact date of their wedding is still up in the air, Blake did tease that he would love to have stars like Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine perform on the big day.

"I'd love to be able to take everybody up on their offer and have this amazing concert wedding," he shared. "We're just waiting every day like everybody else to see what our summer is going to look like and go from there."