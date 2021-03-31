Nikki & Brie Bella Stun at WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony: See All Their BTS Pics

Weitere : Buddy & Matteo Meet for the First Time on "Total Bellas"

The Bella Twins are officially Hall of Famers!

On Tuesday, Mar. 30, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella attended the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Florida where the sports stars were inducted into the wrestling Hall of Fame. The Total Bellas stars documented every moment from the huge achievement on social media for fans' enjoyment.

Nikki looked drop dead gorgeous in a strapless, sparkly red Dolce and Gabbana gown with Chanel earrings. Brie looked equally stunning in a long-sleeved red Oscar de la Renta dress with a puffy skirt and her hair in a slicked-back bun.

During the ceremony, the E! stars added one very special accessory to their high-fashion ensembles: their newly minted black and gold Fall of Fame rings with the WWE logo on them. The twins also showed off their HOF plaques in their IG stories.

"Dreams do come true. Never give up. Believe in yourself. Stay fearless. Stay humble. And empower and inspire along the way. #halloffame," Nikki shared in an Instagram post yesterday.