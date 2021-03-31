Rachel BilsonKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Sephora's Oh Snap Sale: Get 50% Off Peter Thomas Roth & Urban Decay

Hurry, you only have 24 hours to get these discounts.

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway and Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.

You need to hurry up! Today is the only day to get 50% off Urban Decay primer and Peter Thomas Roth moisturizer.

Restock Alert! Get the KVD Beauty Foundation That Went Viral on TikTok

Urban Decay All Nighter Face Makeup Primer

Lock in your makeup for up to eight hours by applying the Urban Decay All Nighter Face Makeup Primer first. It smooths the look of skin so your makeup looks fresh and evenly applied. The primer also reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You can even wear it without makeup for a boost of radiance.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

Drench your skin with this concentrated hyaluronic acid moisturizer twice a day. Your face will have a continuous burst of intense hydration that lasts up to 72 hours and it will appear more supple and smooth.

While you're shopping at Sephora, check out our favorite products for goof-proof cat eye makeup inspired by Selena Gomez, Ashley Tisdale, and more.

