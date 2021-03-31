Travis Barker's 15-Year-Old Daughter Covers Up His Face Tattoos: See the Transformation

Covering up Travis Barker's tattoos is no small thing.

After all, the Blink-182 rocker—who is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian—is covered in body art. Still, it looks like his 15-year-old daughter Alabama—who Barker welcomed with ex-wife Shanna Moakler in 2005—was up for the challenge of tackling his face ink.

In a video posted to Instagram on March 30, the teen sat down with her dad and some KVD Beauty foundation—she's a partner for the brand— and got to work.

"My dad let me give him a makeover," she explained on Instagram. "Covered up his face tattoos with @kvdbeauty's new Good Apple Foundation. The coverage of this formula had us both shocked…"

But, before she could properly cover them up, Alabama tried out a few of the foundation shades on her musician father to see which matched his skin tone. Then, she quickly covered up the "Blessed" tattoo adorning his cheekbone.

During the adorable clip, she asked her dad where he got his first tattoo (his leg) and which one is his favorite. As he quipped back, "Probably the one you just covered."