Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's SAG Awards Reunion Photos Are Worth a Second Look

It's time to take a look back at Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reunion on the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet, because why not?

It's no exaggeration to say that a lot of things happened in 2020. In the course of just 12 months, the world went into a pandemic, Joe Biden was elected President of the United States and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially left the royal family. 

All of those events somehow make it that much harder to believe that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited on the SAG Awards red carpet a little more than a year ago on Jan. 19, 2020. But alas, that grand moment that had people practically screaming in their homes really did happen.

But since it's been a minute, here's a refresher on what went down: Jen and Brad were both nominated for their respective roles in The Morning Show and Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood. Brad's category was announced and he won Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, after which Jen won Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series.

This meant that Brad and Jen were able to cross paths as he exited the press room and she entered. What followed was a truly indescribable reunion that saw the exes hug, congratulate each other and Brad hold on to her arm as the actress dramatically walked away in her white silk gown. 

Unfortunately, a reunion of this magnitude is not likely when the SAG Awards return on Sunday, April 4 at 6 p.m. The ceremony will be pre-taped and limited to an hour-long program, with some of the categories announced in the days leading up to the show.

While viewers won't be able to see a glamorous red carpet, the pictures of Jen and Brad's reunion below will more than satisfy:

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner
Reunited

After giving their acceptance speeches, the two just so happened to run into each other backstage, where they gave one another a warm hug. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner
Friendly Exes

When Brad received his award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Jen gave the star a round of applause. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner
Farewell For Now

As his ex begins to walk away, Brad keeps his grasp on her hand, eliciting a gasp from every one who witnessed the tender moment. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner
The Big Moment

It's no video, but this GIF does their reunion justice.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA
Hello

Jen looks better than ever in an angelic-looking white gown. 

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA
Rejoice

Jen is welcomed backstage by her ex-husband. 

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA
A Shared Secret

Jen appears to lean in to whisper in Brad's ear as the cameras click away. 

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA
All Smiles

There were only good vibes backstage, especially since they're going home winners. 

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA
Just Friends

Despite fans wishes, sources previously told E! there's nothing romantic between the two. 

