Robert Irwin Drives Late Father Steve's Car to Meet Bindi's Baby for the First Time

Sadly, the late "Crocodile Hunter," Steve Irwin, wasn't here to meet his first grandchild this week, but son Robert Irwin made sure he was there in spirit.

Robert managed to find a sentimental way to have his beloved dad involved in the big day, after Steve's only daughter, Bindi Irwin, welcomed her first child, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25.

Five days later, Robert revealed on Instagram that he actually took his dad's old car to go meet Grace for the first time in the hospital.

The 17-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star wrote on Tuesday, March 30, "My first solo drive was a super special one - took my dad's old Ute to see Grace in the hospital right after she was born."

We're basically a puddle thinking about Robert's creative solution to honor Steve after the birth of his granddaughter. Plus, Robert has since officially passed his driving test, so it was definitely a huge moment all around.

He shared the story alongside a smiling photo of himself and the white vehicle.