Maci Bookout Addresses Her Future With Teen Mom After Ryan Edwards' Firing

Maci Bookout McKinney remains committed to sharing her story on Teen Mom OG.
Earlier this month, Ryan Edwards and his family claimed they would no longer be filming new episodes of the reality show after reportedly being fired from MTV.
The news left some fans wondering if Maci could be next to leave the franchise. While appearing on the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, the reality star expressed her desire to continue with the show.
"Back in the day, I'd always say as long as I feel like I'm helping people or showing them they are not alone or they're not crazy, then I would keep doing it," Maci told co-hosts Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera. "As the kids get older, it's definitely a season by season thing."
The best-selling author and PCOS advocate continued, "At this point selfishly, I feel like the show opens my eyes to me—what I need to work on, what I need to face myself. It's just a good reflective tool that most people don't have."
That's not to say every episode is a walk in the park. During this season of Teen Mom OG, fans have watched Maci struggle to co-parent with Ryan and his family.
But according to the 16 and Pregnant alum, the positives outweigh the negatives. As Maci explained, "I feel like production does a good job of navigating around the children. If the kids don't want to film, they're not going to film. As long as we can continue to navigate that and the other positives are happening, I don't see a reason to leave the show but that doesn't mean that one won't arise. It's definitely season by season."
Earlier this month, Ryan confirmed to The Sun that he was fired from MTV along with his parents Jen and Larry Edwards. According to Ryan, Maci played a role in the decision.
"Maci is in fear that my mom and dad will start telling the truth," he told the publication. "She will always fight to have us off the show."
While Maci didn't comment on recent casting reports during her latest interview, she was asked to shed light on how she co-parents with Ryan.
"I've always co-parented with his parents," Maci explained. "Our relationship, really for a long time now, I want to say since Bentley was young, our relationship—the extent of it—has honestly just been the show. I can tell you I probably lay eyes on Ryan and have for years and years maybe a handful of times a year. It's not a thing really."
Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.