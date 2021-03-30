Kylie Jenner's Short Hairstyle May Inspire You to Go for the Chop

Weitere : Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi the "Best Nail Artist"

Can you keep up with all of Kylie Jenner's looks?

The 23-year-old reality star took to Instagram on March 29 to post a picture of her edgy new bob. The makeup mogul sported the shorter style while heading out to dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles with her sister Kendall Jenner and a few of their friends. Kylie wore a form-fitting black catsuit with a blue and pink design for the outing and accessorized her ensemble with a pink bag, matching heels and spiral earrings.

It's unclear when exactly Kylie decided to make the change. Just a few hours before, Stormi Webster's mom posted a series of selfies in which she donned her longer locks. As her fans know, Kylie sometimes wears wigs or extensions to switch up her hair color or length. But last April, she participated in an Instagram Live without them—donning a bronde bob and telling her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, "This is actually the first time I've worn my natural hair."

"I just feel like this is such a good time to just take your hair out and your nails out," she continued, "no lashes."