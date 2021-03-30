Liza and Charles' Future Is Still a Big Question Mark in Juicy Younger Final Season Trailer

Weitere : "Younger" Season 6 Will Serve Up Major Drama

Did she say yes?

That's the question at the front of our minds after watching Younger's final season trailer. As E! news readers well know, season six concluded with Charles (Peter Hermann) proposing to Liza (Sutton Foster). Of course, as fans have been divided over whether Liza should end up with Charles or Josh (Nico Tortorella), we were hoping that the trailer would tease the answer.

Unfortunately, it did not. In fact, it seems Liza's loved ones are equally in the dark when season seven starts.

"Did she say yes?" Lauren (Molly Bernard) asks a confused Josh. "Are they engaged?"

Meanwhile, Liza's best friend Maggie (Debi Mazar) applauds Charles for being "so romantic." Yet, Liza's reaction doesn't appear to be that of a bride-to-be. She comments in response, "Something like that."

Mhmm, trouble in paradise? We think so as Liza and Charles are seen acting oddly around each other. Charles even admits at one point, "I've had to bend a lot to be with you."