New Mom Morgan Stewart Rocks a Tiny Bikini "Six Weeks Postpartum"

The E! host is celebrating her hot body a month and a half after giving birth to daughter Row. See Morgan's sizzling selfie!

von Brett Malec Mär 30, 2021 18:24Tags
One hot mama.

Morgan Stewart is celebrating her postpartum body a month and a half after giving birth to her and husband Jordan McGraw's baby girl Row Renggli McGraw. The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host spent the morning of Tuesday, Mar. 30 enjoying some rest and relaxation at Flavia Lanini spa in L.A. where she posted a sizzling selfie to her Instagram stories.

"Six weeks postpartum," the mother-of-one shared today while rocking a teeny, tiny black two-piece bikini and comfy white slippers.

The E! personality looked absolutely stunning while posing in the mirror with her hair up in a messy bun in between spa treatments.

Morgan shared a second image of a massage table with the caption, "Serious detox this am." You deserve it, mama!

Morgan and Jordan welcomed their first child, daughter Row, on Feb. 17. "Row Renggli McGraw just quickly wanted me to update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later that she decided to join our party!" Morgan announced on Instagram. 

Morgan Stewart's Pregnancy Pics

She added, "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met." 

While Morgan has been sharing updates about her first days of motherhood on social media, she finally treated fans to the first photo of Row's face nearly two weeks ago to celebrate one month since giving birth.

On a recent episode of E!'s Necessary Realness, Morgan shared every brutally honest detail about her birth story, including the moment her water broke in the hospital.

In typical Morgan fashion, she joked that she owes the nurse "a diamond ring" after this experience. 

Thankfully once Morgan was dilated enough, it took only 35 minutes of pushing for Row to arrive. "They put her on my chest, I bawled. Don't tell anyone," Morgan gushed. "I just remember feeling like she was so small. I was staring at her, I was so overwhelmed."

Scroll through the photo gallery below to see all the photos from Morgan's first days of motherhood.

Mom and Baby Row

"Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party," Morgan Stewart wrote alongside this photo on Feb. 17. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

Dad and Baby Row

Morgan's husband Jordan McGraw captioned this photo, "Row Renggli McGraw 2/16/21."

Proud Papa

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host wrote, "Daddy was pump."

Excited Grandmas

Per the E! personality, Baby Row's grandmas were there to "cheer" them on.

Flowers for Baby Row

Baby Row's first flowers were seriously impressive!

Big Balloons

The Stewart-McGraw family welcomed baby Row with big balloons.

Hospital Gown, But Make It Fashion

Morgan revealed she had "the cutest hospital gown."

Happy Home

Morgan and Jordan return home with baby Row for the first time.

Celebratory Meal

This mama missed raw fish! With pregnancy over, Morgan celebrates with her favorite meal: tons of delicious sushi rolls.

Flowers From the FamilE!

Morgan shows off her bouquet and congratulatory card from her fellow Nightly Pop co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March.

Bubbly for the New Baby

Morgan receives a bottle of champagne from friends Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

More Gifts

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas also gifted the new mom with gorgeous flowers.

Custom Card

E!'s Erin Lim sent this adorable card.

Row's Big Brother

Morgan's pup investigates the newest family member.

Protective Pooch

He's already protective of baby Row.

Doting Dad

"Row is loving life," Morgan shared with a video of dad Jordan adorably rocking his daughter to sleep.

First Glimpse

Morgan shares our first close-up at little Row and the newborn holds mama's hand.

"Forget It"

Morgan swoons over her hubby cradling little Row.

Cuddles With Mama

Morgan Stewart said she was in "literal heaven" in this snap with baby Row.

Baby Row's First Outing

Morgan shared this image by husband Jordan McGraw, which commemorated Baby Row's first outing.

First Mirror Selfie

The Daily Pop co-host captioned this photo with her daughter, "Row's first mirror selfie."

Fashionable Essentials

On her Instagram Story, Morgan quipped, "Grandma handling all the essentials."

Sweet Treat

In honor of Row's arrival, Morgan received a delicious cake.

An Adventure Outdoors

While on an outing outdoors, Morgan joked, "And on the 11th day we made it outside."

1 Month Old

Morgan holds her daughter in celebration of her turning one month.

Sunday Brunch

Row enjoy brunch with her parents at a local L.A. hot spot.

Cuddle Buddies

Morgan shares an adorable video of daddy-daughter snuggles in March 2021.

