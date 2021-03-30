Jordan Fisher Joins The Flash as Barry and Iris' Son

Well this is a twist.
The Flash is about to welcome another future kid of Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton), and he might just be a very familiar face. Jordan Fisher is officially joining the series as Bart Allen, also known as Impulse. He'll make his debut during the show's 150th episode, which will air this season (tonight's episode is no. 138, for reference).
Here's the character description:
"The future son of Barry Allen and Iris West- Allen, Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet! But due to Bart's penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, stunned parents Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it's a task they'll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash's biggest threat yet!"
This news brings up a ton of questions that will hopefully be answered soon, like what does this mean for Barry and Iris' other kid, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy)?
Nora showed up in season four and helped screw quite a few things up before her timeline got erased at the end of season five, apparently erasing her. Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) eventually spotted her in a possible future, meaning she could return, so hopefully Nora did not get fully replaced with Bart.
In the comics, Bart is actually Barry's grandson, but that has clearly been changed for the show. We also must point out that Fisher is an extremely talented singer and dancer who starred in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and won Dancing With the Stars. The Flash has done a musical before, so why not do another? Why not help send Supergirl off with a second crossover musical event? Why hire a singer and dancer like Fisher if you're not going to really utilize all of his abilities? We're just saying.
Of course, before Bart can make his debut, Barry and Iris have to deal with the enduring trauma brought on by Iris' time in the Mirrorverse and figure out how on earth Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Killer Frost (also Danielle Panabaker) split into two.
The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.