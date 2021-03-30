Jordan Fisher Joins The Flash as Barry and Iris' Son

Well this is a twist.

The Flash is about to welcome another future kid of Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton), and he might just be a very familiar face. Jordan Fisher is officially joining the series as Bart Allen, also known as Impulse. He'll make his debut during the show's 150th episode, which will air this season (tonight's episode is no. 138, for reference).

Here's the character description:

"The future son of Barry Allen and Iris West- Allen, Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet! But due to Bart's penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, stunned parents Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it's a task they'll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash's biggest threat yet!"

This news brings up a ton of questions that will hopefully be answered soon, like what does this mean for Barry and Iris' other kid, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy)?