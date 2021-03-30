Kelly Ripa Celebrates "Daddy" Mark Consuelos' 50th Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Family Photos

Mark Consuelos is celebrating a milestone birthday.
The Riverdale actor turns 50 on Tuesday, March 30, and he's receiving a flood of well wishes from fans, friends and family—including wife Kelly Ripa. In fact, the Live With Kelly & Ryan co-host kicked off the birthday festivities a few days ago, sharing a series of shirtless pics of Mark in honor of the occasion.
Kelly has also been posting throwback pictures of her husband in celebration of his special day, featuring a few never-before-seen family snaps. Alongside one pic of Mark with kids Michael Consuelos, 23, Lola Consuelos, 19, and Joaquin Consuelos, 18, Kelly wrote on her Instagram Story, "Happy birthday #Daddy."
The couple's close pal Andy Cohen also paid tribute to his friend on Tuesday. "Happy birthday @instasuelos!" he wrote on Instagram alongside pics of Mark and Kelly. "You don't age but you keep getting better and better!"
After seeing the post, Mark replied, "Thank you AC! Love you."
As fans may recall, Mark celebrated Kelly's milestone birthday in October with a heartwarming tribute. "Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine," he wrote. "I love you, sexy."
In May, Kelly and Mark will celebrate their 25 wedding anniversary! That's right, the former All My Children stars tied the knot on April 1, 1996.
Before they mark their next milestone together, take a look at the couple's cutest family photos!